ITDG and KBR Commercial Security Security & Cyber Services have entered into a strategic partnership to deliver enhanced enterprise threat management offerings

The integrated offerings that the two companies aim to deliver include managed security services and various consulting and training services

ITDG is a provider of training and consulting services on insider risk management

Insider Threat Defense Group announced Tuesday that it has entered into a strategic partnership with KBR Commercial Security & Cyber Services. ITDG is a U.S. based company that works to support organizations seeking to develop, implement or manage their own insider risk management programs.

How Does ITDG Support Insider Risk Management Efforts?

ITDG provides support through a variety of training and consulting services. The company’s offerings are undergirded by the ITDG Insider Risk Management Program Framework, which encompasses 11 domains meant to provide a foundation for an IRM program, ensure enterprise IRM security controls are in place, and ensure alignment and collaboration with key stakeholders for insider risks and threat response and mitigation.

ITDG was founded in 2009 and counts among its clients the White House, the Department of War, government and intelligence agencies, defense contractors and companies from various industries, including technology, transportation and finance.

What Is the Aim of the ITDG-KBR Partnership?

Through their partnership, KBR CSCS and ITDG aim to provide clients a portfolio of integrated offerings meant to deliver a comprehensive approach to enterprise threat management. The offerings include managed security services, CMMC and regulation compliance consulting, and IRMP consulting and training. The targeted beneficiaries are government and commercial customers.

The partnership is also expected to bolster the expertise of both companies.