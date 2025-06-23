Ultra Maritime Lands Navy Anti-Sub Sonobuoy Order

The U.S. Navy has ordered an unspecified number of SSQ-53H anti-submarine warfare, or ASW, sonobuoys from Ultra Maritime to support the service branch’s annual training, peacetime missions and testing. The firm fixed priced competitive delivery order under fair opportunities will also enable the Navy to keep sufficient inventory for major combat operations, Ultra Maritime said Friday.

In September 2024, Ultra Maritime secured a $99.9 million Navy contract for the low-rate initial production of the sonobuoys.

Remarks by Ultra Maritime’s Carlo Zaffanella

Carlo Zaffanella, Ultra Maritime president and CEO, conveyed the company’s pride in having a “pivotal role” in ASW advancement and supporting American sailors’ safety worldwide.

“We are dedicated to making great leaps in acoustic technology, providing the most advanced submarine detection capabilities during a time when threats are rapidly appearing around the globe,” the company chief remarked.

Canadian Contract for Undersea Warfare

Besides its U.S. operations, Ultra Maritime also develops and supplies undersea warfare systems and technologies in the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. In March, the company booked a $62.3 million contract from Lockheed Martin Canada to deliver three shipsets of Surface Ship Torpedo Defense for the Royal Canadian Navy’s River-class destroyer program.