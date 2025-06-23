Government Acquisitions Inc. has partnered with Dataloop to help government agencies accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence.

What Does the Dataloop AI Platform Do?

In a press release published Friday, GAI said it will offer the Dataloop artificial intelligence platform to its government customers to help them automate the transformation of unstructured, multimodal data into structured, AI-ready datasets using no-code workflows to simplify the development of AI applications for public sector use.

“Dataloop’s platform addresses one of the most critical barriers to AI success—data readiness,” said Mike Broadwater, vice president at GAI. The partnership with Dataloop will expand the transformative technologies GAI can bring to government clients to improve their operations and services, he added.

In line with the partnership, GAI and Dataloop will jointly work on strategic opportunities within the public sector and support government use cases, including defense, national security and public health.

“This collaboration represents a powerful opportunity to help government agencies harness data-driven intelligence while ensuring compliance, transparency, and mission alignment,” said Avi Yashar, CEO and co-founder of Dataloop.