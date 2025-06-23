Security Information Systems has partnered with Carahsoft Technology to strengthen and modernize the security capabilities of government agencies.

Carahsoft said Thursday it was designated as the public sector distributor of SIS’ advanced security and operational technology data lake technologies. The company will utilize its reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V and The Quilt contracts to bring these SIS products to the government sector.

Enhancing Alarm Monitoring, Situational Awareness

The collaborative effort intends to bolster the security of government organizations by enhancing situational awareness, utilizing security systems and optimizing alarm monitoring and response. Through the partnership, federal agencies can still utilize legacy platforms by integrating modern security systems. The agencies can also leverage a centralized command and control and streamline operations. In addition, SIS’ technologies are scalable and can easily be integrated into other advanced technologies.