HII has collaborated with the U.S. Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force to conduct a coalition forces exercise in the Joint Simulation Environment , or JSE, to provide high-fidelity training for F-35 Lightning II pilots.

The company said Thursday the training exercise, hosted by the Air Force 31st Combat Training Squadron, involved HII personnel based at the Nellis U.S. Air Force Base in Nevada, along with USAF and RAAF F-35 pilots. The exercise was intended to train RAAF pilots in F-35 simulators against Red-Air or contractor adversaries.

The training exercise’s results were leveraged to enhance mission execution during the Simulation Capabilities Assessment of the 29 Test Evaluation Squadron, held a week later.

What Is the Joint Simulation Environment?

The JSE is considered the USAF’s most advanced and realistic battlespace simulation. Located at the Joint Integrated Test and Training Center Nellis, or JITTC-N, it delivers an immersive training experience in a connected synthetic environment.

HII is instrumental in developing the JSE, with its involvement in software development, system integration and operational support.