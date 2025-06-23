Aerospace and defense company Saab has tapped Anduril Rocket Motor Systems to produce a solid rocket motor, or SRM, that will replace the one currently powering the Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb, or GLSDB, system. Development and qualification work on the successor SRM is already in progress, with full rate production expected by 2026, Anduril said Monday.

M26 Solid Rocket Motor

The motor currently in use with the GLSDB is the M26 SRM. The replacement is expected to match the M26’s mass and performance qualities.

GLSDB System

The GLSDB was developed by and is being produced under a partnership between Saab and Boeing. The rocket artillery munition is a modified, ground-launched version of Boeing’s air-to-ground Small Diameter Bomb I.