Michael Thomas has been appointed vice president for Department of Defense sales at logistics and supply company Noble, where he previously served as DOD sales manager. He announced his promotion on LinkedIn.

Who is Michael Thomas?

Thomas is an experienced sales manager whose areas of expertise include government procurement, law enforcement, emergency management and intelligence.

Before becoming part of Noble, he had served at safety and security capabilities provider Federal Resources, which would eventually be acquired by Noble. Thomas’ roles at Federal Resources include business development manager and manager of DOD west regional sales.

Earlier in his career, Thomas was part of the U.S military, most recently serving as supply sergeant for the 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment.

Noble’s Previous Contracts

On June 10, Noble announced having won a spot on a U.S. Army indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract worth up to $500 million to provide commercial items and equipment for the service branch’s Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense.

Before that, the Massachusetts-based company landed a $1.9 billion contract from the Defense Logistics Agency to conduct work in Northeast Zone 2.