Nathaniel Scott Joins Blue Raven as Air Force Programs VP

Nathaniel Scott shared in LinkedIn Monday his appointment as vice president for Air Force programs at Blue Raven Solutions. Formerly known as Triman Holdings, Blue Raven is focused on military aftermarket distribution and supply chain management.

Scott’s Work at Lockheed Martin

Scott previously worked at Lockheed Martin, where he served as business development lead. In that role, he engaged Department of Defense customers in the defense acquisition lifecycle of classified material and facilitated captures of over $50 million.

Scott said on LinkedIn that his five-year stint at Lockheed was “truly remarkable” and drove him to “push boundaries.”

Scott’s NAVAIR Experience

Before joining Lockheed, Scott served for more than five years at the Naval Air Systems Command, where he served last as integrated product team lead, with project planning, risk management and government acquisition among his functions. Other positions that he previously held at NAVAIR include as avionics systems lead and systems engineering and integration test analyst. He also had a previous experience as a test engineer for over two years with R&D and engineering firm NEANY.

Scott holds a bachelor of science degree in electrical, electronics and communications engineering from Morgan State University.