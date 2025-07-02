in Artificial Intelligence, Defense And Intelligence, News

RTX, Shield AI Partner to Enable Networked Collaborative Autonomy for Defense Systems

Logo / rtx.com
Shield AI will provide artificial intelligence and autonomy capabilities to enhance RTX defense products.
RTX will integrate Shield AI's artificial intelligence and autonomy capabilities into select defense products to deliver enhanced mission autonomy capabilities for national defense.

RTX and Shield AI have entered into a partnership focusing on integrating artificial intelligence and autonomy capabilities into select RTX defense products, such as loitering munitions and sensors, to deliver enhanced autonomous capabilities to U.S. and allied defense forces.

Shield AI’s Hivemind will be integrated with defense systems to deploy the first operational weapon powered by networked collaborative autonomy, which fuses real-time coordination, resilience and firepower for teams of launched effects, RTX said Tuesday.

Autonomous Defense Systems for National Defense

The effort, which will be fully funded by the companies, demonstrates their shared commitment to advance the future of autonomous defense systems responsibly, in line with Department of Defense principles.

“RTX’s defense systems paired with Hivemind, which delivers mission autonomy for intelligent, collaborative operations, create powerful new capabilities for the warfighter,” said Gary Steele, CEO, Shield AI. “This collaboration reflects how the defense ecosystem is evolving — bringing the best of autonomy and hardware to bear on national security challenges.”

In line with the partnership, Shield AI’s Visual Detection and Ranging software will be combined with RTX’s Multi-Spectral Targeting System to enable automated AI-based sensor autonomy against maritime and airborne swarm targets. The companies aim to accelerate the productization of the combined technology for current MTS customers.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Artificial Intelligence

mm

Written by Kristen Smith

Lt. Gen. Robert Skinner Photo / DISA (disa.mil)
Robert Skinner, a retired U.S. military leader, joined Forescout Technologies
Forescout Adds Former DISA Director Robert Skinner to Board of Advisers
Logo/rocketlabusa.com
Rocket Lab has completed its critical design review for the Tranche 2 Transport Layer-Beta satellites
Rocket Lab Completes Critical Design Review for T2TL-Beta Satellites