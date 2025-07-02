Rocket Lab National Security has completed its critical design review for the Space Development Agency’s Tranche 2 Transport Layer-Beta, or T2TL-Beta, program , part of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture, or PWSA.

Get insights on the PWSA and other air and space defense initiatives at the Potomac Officer Club’s 2025 Air and Space Summit on July 31.

Rocket Lab Spacecraft to Bolster Global Connectivity

Rocket Lab USA said Tuesday the recent development, which builds on the Preliminary Design Review completed in 2024, verifies that the design, manufacturing process and systems architecture of the T2TL-Beta satellites comply with mission requirements.

The completion of the CDR allows the program to move into production of the spacecraft, of which 18 will be made by Rocket Lab. The satellites are based on the Lighting platform and are engineered to handle national security LEO constellations’ power and data-handling requirements. These spacecraft will be part of the PWSA, a low-latency communications network in low Earth orbit that provides real-time global connectivity.