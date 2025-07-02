Forescout Technologies, a cybersecurity company, has appointed Robert Skinner, former director of the Defense Information Systems Agency and a three-time Wash100 awardee, as a new member of its board of advisers.

Skinner joins cybersecurity experts Chase Cunningham and Michael Cunningham, who also recently were added to Forescout’s board, according to a press release posted Tuesday.

“Cybersecurity is no longer about isolated incidents or theoretical risks; it’s about protecting the real-world systems that power our daily lives,” commented Forescout CEO Barry Mainz.

“Their experience will be invaluable as we guide global organizations through today’s complex risk landscape and drive forward a more resilient future for critical infrastructure,” Mainz said.

Who is Robert Skinner?

The retired Air Force lieutenant general joins Forescout following over three years at DISA, where he oversaw around 19,000 service members, civilians and contractors who develop and operate joint and interoperable command and control capabilities and defend enterprise infrastructures around the world.

He also previously served as commander of the Joint Force Headquarters-Department of Defense Information Network, or DODIN. In the role, he led the development of DODIN priorities and the implementation of threat-informed actions. Skinner was also responsible for cybersecurity, unified network operations and defensive operations of the network.

Before DODIN, the military leader was the director of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command at Camp H.M. Smith in Oahu, Hawaii.

Skinner also sits as a member of Axonius Federal Systems’ board.