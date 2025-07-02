NASA Solicits Bids for WRMACC Construction Support IDIQ

NASA has begun seeking offers for a multiple-award contract to provide construction services for government facilities at various locations in Northern and Southern California.

According to a solicitation published Tuesday, the Western Region Multiple Award Construction Contracts, or WRMACC, program is an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract that seeks to primarily support design-build projects at NASA centers and government locations, including Armstrong Flight Research Center, Ames Research Center, Office of JPL Management and Oversight and Edwards Air Force Base.

NASA will hold a virtual preproposal conference on July 9. Offers for the WRMACC IDIQ contract are due Aug. 20.

According to the solicitation, the maximum amount of work under the WRMACC contract program is $450 million. The total amount of all task orders under a single contract awarded should not exceed $300 million for the five-year performance period.

Projects include general construction, architectural, mechanical, new building construction, roofing, demolition, civil and building renovations.

WRMACC Northern California & Southern California Pools

The WRMACC Northern California pool will consist of construction project requirements in several counties, including Alameda, Fresno, Sacramento, San Francisco, Sonoma and Tulare.

The WRMACC Southern California pool covers several counties, including Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, San Diego and Ventura.

NASA will hold a site visit for the Southern California pool on July 22 and another site visit for the Northern California pool on July 24.