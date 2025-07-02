General Dynamics NASSCO will continue its work on the design maturation of the U.S. Navy’s next-generation AS(X) submarine tenders under a modification of a previously awarded contract.

Navy Contract Modification Terms

The cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification has a potential value of nearly $100 million, with a base period worth about $73 million and an option period worth approximately $27 million, the Department of Defense said Monday.

Work will be carried out mainly at San Diego, California, with some in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and other U.S. and global sites. Work completion is expected by Sept. 30, 2026.

The Naval Sea Systems Command is the contracting activity.

AS(X) Submarine Tender Solicitation

NASSCO is one of the three companies that NAVSEA tapped in April 2022 for concepts and preliminary designs on the new AS(X) sub tenders. According to the AS(X) solicitation, the Navy seeks tenders designed to support Virginia and Columbia-class vessels, as well as future generation submarines and Los Angeles-class and Ohio-class subs until their phaseout.

NASSCO received in July 2024 an earlier cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification award valued about $20.6 million for the AS(X) submarine tenders’ design development.