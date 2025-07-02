Rob Boman Joins Ultra I&C as Human Resources VP

Seasoned human resources executive Rob Boman shared on LinkedIn his appointment as vice president for HR at Ultra Intelligence & Communications. Boman brings to his new role more than 35 years of aerospace experience with a focus on multiple areas, including workforce engagement, development and retention, talent recruitment and site operations.

Boman’s Professional Experience

Immediately before joining the company, Boman was senior VP for the aerospace, defense and manufacturing sector at Evoove, a staffing and workforce management services provider. Before his stint at Evoove, Boman worked for 15 years at the helicopter manufacturing division of Airbus, serving last in the company as the North American region vice president for HR and EHS.

Boman’s Military & Academic Background

Ultra I&C’s new HR VP is a retired U.S. Air Force chief master sergeant with 24 years of military service that included roles in personnel recruitment. He holds a bachelor’s degree in HR from the Columbia Southern University and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the Community College of the Air Force.