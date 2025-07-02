Former Securities and Exchange Commission official Chuck Riddle has been appointed strategic adviser for federal IT services at DMI. The managed IT services company said Tuesday that, in his new role, Riddle will work to guide strategic efforts across civilian and financial agencies. He will also contribute to the development of company offerings and work to ensure the alignment between delivery strategies and government requirements and mandates.

Riddle’s Government Leadership Experience

Riddle brings to his new position two decades of leadership experience in the government. He most recently served at the SEC, holding the roles of acting chief information officer, then later taking on the role of chief technology officer, and lastly, senior adviser. He had also been part of the U.S. Government Publishing Office, serving as CIO there, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, serving as CTO of its Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Remarks by Chuck Riddle

Regarding his appointment, Riddle said, “I joined DMI because of their focus on delivering results rather than just implementing technology.”

“I look forward to helping agencies maximize their technology investments while delivering value to taxpayers,” the new DMI adviser added.