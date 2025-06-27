Jennifer Moltzan has been appointed chief people officer of Guidehouse. The Virginia-based company said Thursday that Moltzan will manage all aspects of human resources, including talent acquisition, process design, total rewards, HR business partner leadership, people development and organizational design.

Moltzan described her appointment as an honor, adding, “My focus is on aligning HR with our forward-looking strategy, ensuring our people feel empowered to do their best work, grow with the business, and deliver lasting impact for our clients.”

Who is Jennifer Moltzan?

Moltzan brings to the role over two decades of experience in human resources. According to her LinkedIn profile, she served in several roles in the company, including interim chief officer, human capital director, director of human talent and development and senior manager of benefits.

She had also been part of PwC Public Sector, where she served as talent and acquisition leader. That PwC business would in 2018 be acquired by Veritas Capital and be rebranded as Guidehouse.

Remarks of Guidehouse’s Scott McIntyre

Guidehouse CEO Scott McIntyre, a nine-time Wash100 Award winner, welcomed Moltzan’s appointment, saying that her “extensive expertise and understanding of human capital” make her suited to lead the company’s HR department.

“As we continue to grow and evolve, our workforce, leadership, and top-tier talent remain key enablers of client and business success,” he added.