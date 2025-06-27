in Executive Moves, News

Jennifer Moltzan Appointed Guidehouse Chief People Officer

Jennifer Moltzan
Guidehouse has named Jennifer Moltzan as its chief people officer.
Jennifer Moltzan has been appointed chief people officer of Guidehouse.

Jennifer Moltzan has been appointed chief people officer of Guidehouse. The Virginia-based company said Thursday that Moltzan will manage all aspects of human resources, including talent acquisition, process design, total rewards, HR business partner leadership, people development and organizational design.

Moltzan described her appointment as an honor, adding, “My focus is on aligning HR with our forward-looking strategy, ensuring our people feel empowered to do their best work, grow with the business, and deliver lasting impact for our clients.”

Who is Jennifer Moltzan?

Moltzan brings to the role over two decades of experience in human resources. According to her LinkedIn profile, she served in several roles in the company, including interim chief officer, human capital director, director of human talent and development and senior manager of benefits.

She had also been part of PwC Public Sector, where she served as talent and acquisition leader. That PwC business would in 2018 be acquired by Veritas Capital and be rebranded as Guidehouse.

Remarks of Guidehouse’s Scott McIntyre

Guidehouse CEO Scott McIntyre, a nine-time Wash100 Award winner, welcomed Moltzan’s appointment, saying that her “extensive expertise and understanding of human capital” make her suited to lead the company’s HR department.

“As we continue to grow and evolve, our workforce, leadership, and top-tier talent remain key enablers of client and business success,” he added.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

mm

Written by Vivienne Wordsworth

New AI-powered capabilities have been added to Deltek's GovWin IQ tool.
Deltek Unveils New AI-Powered GovWin IQ Features to Bolster Government Contracting
Eight companies have been named winners of the DOD ESI MES II - SB contract.
Navy Announces Winners of $1.5B Microsoft Enterprise Services II Small Business Contract