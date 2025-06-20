in Executive Moves, News

Dan Cruice Takes On Vice President Role at TTEC

Dan Cruice
Dan Cruice Takes On Vice President Role at TTEC

Dan Cruice has been named vice president of capture management for the public sector at TTEC, a business process outsourcing company with a focus on customer experience, or CX. He announced his new role on LinkedIn, where he also touted TTEC’s renown “for crafting and providing unparalleled customer experiences for leading global brands and government entities.”

Who is Dan Cruice?

Cruice is a senior business development executive, leader and coach who specializes in business process transition and transformation.

Before joining TTEC, he was the vice president of business development at Pearl Interactive Network. His other previous employers include Maximus, Cognosante and Teleperformance, where he held VP and senior VP roles.

Duties as Capture Management VP

In his latest role, Cruice will be responsible for leading TTEC’s public sector business initiatives. His work will involve driving business demand with the use of CX outsourcing offerings.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

mm

Written by Vivienne Wordsworth

Northrop Grumman Announces Beacon Testbed Ecosystem for New Autonomous Technologies
Northrop Grumman Announces Beacon Testbed Ecosystem for New Autonomous Technologies
Ask Sage to Broaden DOD, Military Access to GenAI Platform
Ask Sage to Broaden DOD, Military Access to GenAI Platform