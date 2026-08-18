Mark Peller takes charge of ULA after nearly two decades with the company

His career at ULA includes leadership of the Vulcan rocket’s development and deployment

Peller succeeds interim CEO John Elbon, who is retiring

United Launch Alliance has named Mark Peller as its president and CEO , effective immediately. The appointment follows a months-long search for a successor to interim CEO John Elbon , who is retiring after 45 years in the industry, the company announced Monday.

Who Is Mark Peller?

Peller is an aerospace executive with decades of industry experience, including the most recent 19 years at ULA. Before his appointment as CEO, he served as chief operating officer, overseeing operations for the Atlas and Vulcan launch vehicle programs.

Earlier in his ULA tenure, he served as VP of Vulcan development, leading the rocket through its design and eventual deployment. He also previously held roles as director of hardware value stream and chief engineer.

Before joining ULA in 2006, Peller had been with Boeing since 1996, when the company acquired Rockwell International’s aerospace and defense businesses and absorbed him along with them. At Rockwell, he served as a propulsion engineer supporting the Space Shuttle program.

What Did ULA Board Members Say About Peller’s Appointment?

Robert Lightfoot , president of Lockheed Martin Space and ULA board chair, said the launch industry is experiencing an exciting period marked by unprecedented demand for access to space. The three-time Wash100 Award winner added that the board sees “a strong future with continued growth for ULA and have tremendous confidence in Mark’s ability to lead this company.”