NSTXL has secured a potential $500 million OTA from WHS

The consortium-managed OTA supports directed energy prototyping under DOW authorities

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The National Security Technology Accelerator, or NSTXL, has received the potential $500 million Joint Directed Energy Consortium, or JDEC, other transaction agreement from the Washington Headquarters Services to manage consortium operations and advance directed energy technology development for the Department of War.

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According to an award notice published Monday on SAM.gov, the OTA was issued in support of the DOW Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering’s Scaled Directed Energy initiative.

What Is the Scope of the JDEC OTA?

The consortium-managed OTA carries a base-and-all-options ceiling of $500 million. It permits project agreements for research, prototyping, experimentation and prizes in support of scaled directed energy development.

What Is the Joint Directed Energy Consortium?

JDEC is a DOW initiative managed by the Joint Directed Energy Transition Office, or JDETO, to accelerate the development of directed energy technologies addressing existing and emerging threats to warfighters. The consortium structure gives the department access to commercial-sector innovation and allows universities, small businesses, nonprofit research institutions and other members to advance high-energy laser and high-power microwave technologies for integration into directed energy systems.

According to a solicitation issued in August 2025 , the selected contractor was expected to manage consortium operations and project execution over five years, with JDEC authorized to pursue follow-on production on behalf of JDETO.

What Is NSTXL?