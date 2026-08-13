Thales’ TopSky-America is designed to support FAA modernization efforts

The air traffic management system will use artificial intelligence to consolidate air traffic operations

The offering is intended to automate operations and reduce reliance on legacy technology

Thales has unveiled TopSky-America , a cloud-based air traffic management system built to meet the operational, cybersecurity and scalability needs unique to the National Airspace System, or NAS, the company announced Wednesday.

What Is TopSky-America?

TopSky-America is a new platform that pairs the automation capabilities of the TopSky-ATC, an air traffic control system deployed in more than 100 countries and handling 40 percent of the world’s airspace, with resilience capabilities and controller decision-support tools. This combination is intended to provide air carriers and passengers more predictable operations, ease demands on the controller workforce and strengthen operational performance, all while maintaining rigorous safety standards.

How Will TopSky-America Support FAA Modernization?

TopSky-America uses artificial intelligence to support the consolidation of air traffic operations and help the Federal Aviation Administration replace legacy systems, including the En Route Automation Modernization and the Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System , with a unified Common Automation Platform. This is intended to make operations less complex, enhance data sharing and strengthen controllers’ situational awareness.

The launch comes as the FAA advances efforts to modernize the NAS. In January, the agency established an Airspace Modernization Office to oversee the development and deployment of a next-generation air traffic control system and support broader modernization initiatives.

The FAA’s modernization efforts reflect broader federal investments in AI, cloud infrastructure and digital transformation. Government and industry leaders will explore these priorities at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29. The event will offer insight into evolving agency priorities and procurement trends. Reserve your spot today.

What Did Thales NA Leadership Say About the New System?

Thales North America CEO Rob Geckle , a 2023 Wash100 Award winner, described the offering as a modernization approach built on an operationally proven foundation while providing flexibility and customization for U.S. airspace requirements.

“Drawing on more than 80 years of innovation in the U.S., Thales is committed to delivering a fast, low-risk pathway for the future of air traffic management in America,” Geckle added.