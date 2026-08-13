The U.S. Navy has awarded Odyssey a prime contract to support operations and administration of the Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton

The company has been supporting NAMRU-D since 2016

Odyssey Vice President of Growth Julie Vida said that the company is committed to strengthening NAMRU-D’s research enterprise

Odyssey announced Tuesday that it has secured a prime contract to provide operational and administrative support to Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton as the command advances research in aerospace medicine and environmental health.

“For a decade, Odyssey has been embedded within NAMRU-D’s most challenging medical and research mission sets, providing the critical administrative backbone to enable leaders to stay mission-focused and operationally agile,” said Julie Vida, vice president of growth at Odyssey. “We’re committed to empowering NAMRU-D’s world-class research enterprise and advancing the U.S. Navy’s mission to maximize warfighter readiness and safety through premier aerospace medical and environmental health research.”

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What Will Odyssey Do as Prime Contractor of NAMRU-D?

Under the new award, the company will continue delivering administrative and operational services across the command’s directorates, laboratories and command suite. The support is designed to help NAMRU-D’s leaders, scientists and research teams stay focused on reducing warfighter disease and improving health outcomes. Odyssey has been supporting the command since 2016.

Odyssey said it will help ensure continuity of the command’s research programs and the long-term success of its readiness and survivability initiatives.

Work under the contract will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, where the command is based.

What Is the Function of NAMRU-D?

Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton is a Navy biomedical research command that unit houses two laboratories: the Environmental Health Effects Laboratory and the Naval Aerospace Medical Research Laboratory. The laboratories jointly study toxicology, environmental exposures and aerospace medicine to understand how operational conditions affect service members. Through this research, NAMRU-D works to safeguard and improve the health, safety, and performance of naval and joint warfighters across a range of operating environments.