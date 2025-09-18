in Contract Awards, News

Navy Awards Serco Inc. Recompete Contract for Submarine Communication Systems Support

Tom Watson headshot. Serco Inc. has been awarded a Navy recompete contract to support RFDACS.
Serco Inc. will work to provide support services for U.S. Navy submarine communication systems under a $49.5 million recompete contract awarded by Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport.

The five-year contract calls for the manufacture and maintenance of radio frequency distribution and control systems, or RFDACS, for which, Serco Inc. said Wednesday, it was first selected as contractor in 2020. Besides producing units and components, the new award also calls for managing component obsolescence.

The company will perform work at its Ludlow, Massachusetts, facility. The expected completion date is June 2030.

Tom Watson, Serco Inc.’s CEO, conveyed the company’s delight in the continuing partnership with NUWC Newport, noting that the new contract affirms the quality of RFDACS work that has been delivered since 2020.

“The expansion into engineering and modernization services allows us to provide even greater value and ensures these critical systems are sustained for the future,” added the company head, a Wash100 Award winner.

