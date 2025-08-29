Red Cat , an advanced all-domain drone and robotic services provider, has launched Blue Ops, a new division that specializes in the development of unmanned surface vehicle, or USV, weapons systems. Marine industry veteran Barry Hinckley will lead the new division as president, Red Cat said Tuesday.

Expanding All-Domain Defense Capabilities

The Blue Ops division is part of Red Cat’s strategy to expand into the maritime autonomy market and become an all-domain defense company, while focusing on developing its family of systems. The new division, which builds upon the Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace divisions, aims to design, produce and deploy modular USVs for multi-domain military and security missions.

Red Cat CEO Comments on Recent Moves

“Our proven technology platform, combined with the deep domain expertise of veteran boat builders, will provide the U.S. with a rapidly scalable solution that is ready for battle. Appointing Barry to oversee Blue Ops and lead an all-star team aligns perfectly with our mission,” said Jeff Thompson, CEO of Red Cat.

Blue Ops Executive Team

Hinckley, a seasoned technology leader who previously ran for Senate, was selected to be the first president of the newly created division. He will be joined on the Blue Ops executive team by Alexander Spaulding, former president of Hinckley Yachts. The two bring over seven decades of maritime leadership experience between them.