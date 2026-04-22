r4 Technologies announced Wednesday that it has appointed retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral and four-time Wash100 Award winner Frank Whitworth as CEO of its r4 Federal subsidiary. r4 Technologies is the developer of the Cross Enterprise Management Engine, an artificial intelligence-powered platform that works to bring together information from disparate defense digital twin systems into a single decision environment.

The executive move is part of a broader effort to expand r4’s AI capabilities across defense, intelligence and public services.

Who Is Frank Whitworth?

Retired Navy Vice Adm. Frank Whitworth is a career intelligence officer who served more than three decades in uniform, culminating in his role as the eighth director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency from 2022 to 2025. In that position, he led the agency under the authorities of the then-Department of Defense and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. His military career included senior intelligence roles supporting the Joint Staff, U.S. Africa Command and Joint Special Operations Command, as well as command of Joint Intelligence Center Central.

Whitworth’s awards include multiple Defense Superior Service Medals, the Legion of Merit and Bronze Star Medals, along with military intelligence community honors such as the Knowlton Award. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Duke University and a master’s degree in national security studies from Georgetown University. He also holds a diploma from the Naval War College.

Whitworth most recently served as president of national security at r4 Federal. Now as the subsidiary’s chief executive, Whitworth will oversee the rollout of the Cross Enterprise Management platform within U.S. defense and national security sectors, as well as allied partners.

What Is r4 Federal?

r4 Federal is a subsidiary of r4 Technologies focused on defense and national security. An awardee under the Missile Defense Agency’s $151 billion Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense contract vehicle, r4 Federal was built up by retired Navy Rear Adm. Mark Heinrich, who is now taking charge as president of the newly-established r4 Public division.

Commenting on Whitworth’s and Heinrich’s appointments, r4 Technologies CEO Paul Breitenbach said, “There’s a big difference between insight and action, and most organizations are still stuck in between. Mark and Trey know how to close that gap. Their leadership helps us turn data into decisions, and decisions into results, across the missions that matter most.”