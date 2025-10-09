in Executive Moves, News

Kevin Leary Joins LMI as Chief Technology Officer of Navy Programs

Kevin Leary / LMI
LMI CTO Kevin Leary. Kevin Leary has been appointed chief technology officer of Navy programs at LMI.
Kevin Leary announced on LinkedIn on Wednesday that he has been appointed chief technology officer at LMI

In this role, he will serve as the principal technical adviser for systems engineering, cloud computing, software development, DevSecOps and other technical domains that support the Department of the Navy.

Kevin Leary’s Career Achievements

Before joining LMI, Leary served as a system owner, technical point of contact and information system security manager for Project Blue. He spent over three years with the Naval Sea Systems Command as the DevSecOps engineering lead, where he directed contractor teams in developing DevSecOps policies and oversaw platform initiatives such as SONIC and NAUDIC.

Leary worked as a DevOps engineer at Booz Allen Hamilton, where he modernized continuous integration and continuous delivery, or CI/CD, tools and led containerization efforts for legacy applications.

His role at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division as a scientist and DevSecOps engineer involved building enterprise CI/CD pipelines, orchestrating microservices with Kubernetes and Docker, and leading Agile development across government and contractor teams. Leary began his career with internships at Aerospace Technologies Group and LAN Doctors.

Written by Miles Jamison

