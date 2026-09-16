Scouting America to Honor Amentum’s John Heller With 2026 Mike Daniels Technology Good Scout Award

Heller will be presented with the 2026 Mike Daniels Technology Good Scout Award during a luncheon event this November

Heller is a 10-time Wash100 Award winner who currently serves as CEO of Amentum

The purpose of the 2026 Mike Daniels Technology Good Scout Award is to honor technology community leaders who exhibit the values of Scouting America

Amentum CEO and 10-time Wash100 Award winner John Heller has been named the recipient of the Mike Daniels Technology Good Scout Award for 2026. Heller will be presented the award on Nov. 5 during this year’s Mike Daniels Technology Good Scout Award Luncheon, Scouting America National Capital Area Council said in a press release received by ExecutiveBiz.

What Is the Mike Daniels Technology Good Scout Award?

The Technology Good Scout Award was established with the aim of recognizing leaders in the Greater Washington area and in the technology industry, former CACI Board Chairman Mike Daniels told ExecutiveBiz in a Spotlight interview in 2021. He said the award seeks to honor individuals within the technology community who exemplify the values of Scouting America. In addition, the award seeks to support the Scouting America organization itself.

In 2025, the award was renamed in memory of Daniels following his passing.

Why Is John Heller Being Honored With the Good Scout Award?

Heller is being honored this year in recognition of his leadership in technology and engineering, along with his dedication to advancing education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The award also reflects his commitment to fostering future leaders.

Commenting on his selection for the honor, Heller said, “Scouting fosters integrity, leadership and service. These values build strong communities and fuel innovation and progress. Mike Daniels embodied these qualities throughout his remarkable career, and it is a true honor to receive an award that bears his name.”

“At Amentum, we are committed to advancing STEM education and empowering future leaders to tackle the challenges of tomorrow. I share this recognition with my team, whose dedication and passion inspire the meaningful work we do every day,” Heller added.

Who Is John Heller?

Heller has led Amentum as chief executive since 2022. Previously, he served as CEO and president of PAE. His career also includes senior leadership roles at Engility, Harris and Netco, along with early experience as a U.S. Army logistics officer and a management consultant at Deloitte.