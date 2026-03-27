HII has unveiled plans for a new unmanned surface vessel, or USV, assembly facility in Louisiana and introduced the High-Yield Production Robotics, or HYPR, initiative.

What Is the Purpose of the New USV Facility?

The company said Wednesday the expanded assembly site at Breaux Brothers Enterprises in New Iberia will support serial production of ROMULUS USVs ranging from about 20 to 190 feet. The facility incorporates automated workflows, advanced tooling and standardized processes to enable consistent manufacturing across various vessel types, while helping the company enhance technical feasibility, scale production and maintain reliable delivery schedules. The concept supports HII’s broader goal of creating a fully automated structural assembly environment tailored to the ROMULUS family.

What Is the High-Yield Production Robotics Initiative?

The HYPR program is a manufacturing initiative focused on integrating industrial robotics and digital quality technologies into production processes. HII plans to combine robotic welding, automated material movement and digitally driven quality checks within a more efficient assembly-line setup. The goal is to lower labor demands, minimize rework and ensure uniform quality across different types of vessels. Proof-of-concept trials with partners are planned for 2026, ahead of a transition to a full-scale pilot phase in early 2027.

“By pairing a purpose-built assembly line with automation and strong industry partnerships, we are driving predictable production outcomes and lowering the cost of unmanned surface vessels. This positions us to deliver capability faster and at volumes aligned with fleet needs,” said Andy Green , president of HII’s Mission Technologies division and an eight-time Wash100 Award winner.

HII’s Digital Modernization Efforts to Enhance USV Capabilities

Additionally, HII, recently awarded a position on the Missile Defense Agency’s $151 billion Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense contract vehicle, partnered with Nominal to modernize data collection, validation and analysis processes, as part of efforts to enhance engineering, testing and operational performance for its ROMULUS and REMUS vessels.