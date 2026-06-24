Carahsoft will serve as Master Government Aggregator for Harmony Healthcare IT under a partnership between the two companies

Harmony Healthcare IT’s offerings will be made available to the public sector via Carahsoft’s resellers and government procurement contracts

Carahsoft Sales Director Tim Boltz said the partnership will make it easier for government customers to access healthcare data management capabilities

Carahsoft announced Tuesday that it will serve as Master Government Aggregator for Harmony Healthcare IT. Under a partnership between the two companies, Harmony Healthcare IT’s offerings will be made available to the public sector via Carahsoft’s reseller partners and government procurement contracts.

How Will the Partnership Benefit Healthcare Organizations?

Commenting on the partnership, Harmony Healthcare IT CEO Brian Liddell noted the increasing pressure faced by healthcare organizations to retire legacy systems and modernize them.

“By partnering with Carahsoft, we’re making it easier for these organizations to access proven solutions through established contract vehicles, reducing complexity, risk and time to value,” Liddell said.

For his part, Carahsoft Sales Director Tim Boltz said, “Carahsoft is pleased to partner with Harmony Healthcare IT to help organizations more easily access enterprise data archiving and migration solutions. With the support of our reseller partners, Carahsoft and Harmony Healthcare IT deliver advanced healthcare data lifecycle management capabilities, helping reduce risk, cost and operational burden.”

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What Is Harmony Healthcare IT?

Harmony Healthcare IT is a provider of data management products and services that work to handle healthcare organization patient, employee and business records. The company’s offerings include HealthData Archiver, a cloud‑based archive for historical clinical records whose features include a single sign-on capability, keyword search and a legacy record indicator. The company also provides a contract compliance management offering, whose capabilities include data aggregation and document centralization.