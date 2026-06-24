The U.S. Army has selected Thales’ RAT platform for its LOCODA tactical communications modernization effort

Thales has received an order for more than 5,000 systems to support Army communications upgrades

The LOCODA platform is designed to fit existing vehicle radio mounts and adapt to future Army platforms

The U.S. Army has selected the Thales Radio Adaptable Transport, or RAT, platform for its Low Cost Data Architecture, or LOCODA, tactical communications modernization initiative and ordered more than 5,000 systems through Thales Defense & Security.

What Capabilities Does the LOCODA RAT Provide?

Thales said Tuesday that the LOCODA RAT platform delivers secure voice and data communications while reducing installation and integration requirements. The system is designed for integration into existing vehicle radio mounts and can be adapted for use in future Army vehicle platforms.

The platform is intended to support adaptable communications in different operational environments and can be updated as mission requirements evolve. It supports single-channel, multi-channel and multi-transport modes and includes standardized interfaces for power, GPS, audio and data connectivity.

How Does the System Support Army Modernization Goals?

Thales said the LOCODA RAT uses a commercial-off-the-shelf and non-developmental-item approach intended to simplify integration, reduce lifecycle costs and enable scalable production.

The platform incorporates TrellisWare’s TSM MANET waveform and supports encrypted voice and data communications. Its modular architecture allows additional radios, amplifiers and mission modules to be integrated to extend communications range and increase transport options.

Gary Kidwell , vice president of communications systems at Thales Defense & Security, said the system was developed in less than four months, providing warfighters with secure and adaptable connectivity that helps them rapidly respond to changing mission requirements.

The award expands Thales’ support for Army communications modernization initiatives. The company has previously supplied Combat Net Radios and AN/PRC-148F Leader Radios for the Army’s Integrated Tactical Network, with recent orders totaling thousands of systems. In 2022, the company received a $100 million Army order for 4,000 AN/PRC-148D Improved Multiband Inter/Intra Team Radios under the Leader Radio Program.