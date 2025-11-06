GE Aerospace has signed a memorandum of understanding with Shield AI to provide propulsion technologies and testing support services for the latter’s X-BAT vehicle program.

GE Aerospace said Wednesday it will equip Shield AI’s X-BAT with its F110-GE-129 engine under the partnership.

“We’re excited to pair GE Aerospace’s proven experience in developing and scaling propulsion systems with Shield AI’s vehicle development to move faster from concept to capability,” said Amy Gowder, president and CEO of defense and systems at GE Aerospace.

Gowder added that working with Shield AI highlights GE Aerospace’s focus on advancing propulsion for next-generation autonomous platforms.

What Is X-BAT?

Launched in October, X-BAT is a vertical takeoff and landing, or VTOL, fighter drone designed to operate autonomously using Shield AI’s Hivemind software.

The artificial intelligence-piloted aircraft can support expeditionary and maritime operations in contested environments. It can operate independently or act as a drone wingman.

The Engine Behind X-BAT

The GE Aerospace-built F110-GE-129 engine has logged over 11 million flight hours and has been in continuous production for four decades. Its Axisymmetric Vectoring Exhaust Nozzle technology provides thrust vectoring for vertical flight and improved maneuverability in horizontal flight, supporting X-BAT’s VTOL capabilities.

Armor Harris, senior vice president of aircraft engineering at Shield AI, said the F110 engine provides the operability characteristics required for X-BAT’s VTOL design.