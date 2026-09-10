Anthropic’s Teresa Carlson said at the recent Billington Cybersecurity Summit in Washington, D.C., that Fable 5.1 is now available on Claude for Government

Fable 5.1 was released at the beginning of September, following the release in June of Fable 5, which was briefly subjected to an export control directive by the Department of Commerce

Carlson also said during the summit that Anthropic is planning to move the desktop version of Claude for Government to general availability

Anthropic’s Teresa Carlson recently announced the availability of her company’s Fable 5.1 model on the Claude for Government platform, FedScoop reported Wednesday. Carlson made the remarks during a fireside chat during the Billington Cybersecurity Summit in Washington, D.C.

Carlson is a six-time Wash100 Award winner whom Anthropic named its inaugural global head of public sector in July.

What Are Anthropic’s Other Public Sector Plans?

Further commenting on her company’s public sector plans, Carlson said at the summit that “[our] goal is to continue to roll out and make sure that the government and our five eye community has the use of all its tools.”

Anthropic’s global public sector head also noted that the company intends to move Claude for Government Desktop to what she described as “general availability,” meaning officially ready for widespread use.

Claude for Government Desktop is Anthropic’s desktop application for federal agencies, delivered through a FedRAMP High authorized environment. It includes Claude Code and Claude Cowork for building software and handling document-based tasks.

What Is Claude Fable?

Claude Fable is Anthropic’s most capable publicly available AI model, part of the “Mythos-class” tier above Opus, and now includes Claude Fable 5.1, which Anthropic says delivers much higher performance than Fable 5 while costing roughly 25 percent less for typical workloads. It also layers added safety classifiers onto sensitive cybersecurity, biology and model-distillation queries, redirecting flagged requests to a less capable model.

Anthropic launched Claude Fable 5 on June 9 then introduced Claude Fable 5.1 on Sept. 1.

In June, the Department of Commerce imposed an export control directive against Fable 5, as well as Mythos 5, due to concerns about potential jailbreak techniques affecting the two. The restrictions temporarily limited access for foreign nationals, including enterprise users and some company employees, while government reviews were conducted.

The restrictions were lifted at the end of the month, resulting in access being restored to both offerings.