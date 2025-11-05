Deloitte Invests in Kihomac to Expand US Drone Manufacturing

Deloitte has made an investment in Kihomac, a veteran-owned small business, to rapidly scale drone manufacturing in the U.S. as part of efforts to strengthen U.S. supply chains and national security.

Deloitte said Friday the investment will help Kihomac expand its manufacturing operations to Utah and support mass production of drones for U.S. government agencies, businesses and other organizations.

Oniel Cross, Deloitte’s government and public services hybrid cloud and edge infrastructure leader, said the company’s investment seeks to help build U.S. production capacity for technologies that are vital to national security and economic competitiveness.

“This approach creates a tangible impact in terms of creating manufacturing jobs for American workers and an expanded and secure supply chain for U.S. customers,” Cross added.

What Are the Key Applications for US-Made Drones?

The collaboration will provide domestically produced drones for emergency response, defense and security, and infrastructure inspection applications, among other use cases.

“Working with Deloitte empowers us to scale faster and deliver next-generation drone solutions for our customers, while strengthening the local economy through new jobs and production capacity. Through this collaboration, Americans will have greater access to secure, reliable drones and innovation and manufacturing will remain right here at home,” said Ki Ho Kang, founder and CEO of Kihomac.

According to Deloitte, the partnership will help boost production capacity and deliver essential technology platforms across the country.