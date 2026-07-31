Danti Launches New Version of Agentic Intelligence Platform

The AI agents pull from imagery, sensor data and open-source reporting, weighing sources against each other and flagging uncertainty

SOCOM used the tool during the Trojan Footprint 26 exercise

A recent Air Force contract has the platform fusing open-source data to build battlespace awareness for commanders

Danti has released a new version of its agentic intelligence platform, which assigns specialized artificial intelligence agents to work on intelligence requests simultaneously rather than sequentially. The company announced the update Wednesday.

Danti’s agents draw on imagery, sensor data, open-source reporting and enterprise systems, comparing sources against one another, weighing confidence and marking uncertainty. Results land in a shared workspace where operators can interrogate the evidence and build reports, briefing decks and summaries.

Jesse Kallman, Danti’s CEO and founder, said the company built analytic tradecraft into the agents so that customer value does not hinge on “whichever model is best this quarter.”

AI applied to intelligence workflows runs through the agenda at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Intel Summit on Sept. 24, alongside data, cyber capabilities and secure information-sharing as agencies modernize under tighter budgets. Save your spot now!

How Was Danti Used During Trojan Footprint 26?

Danti said processing and information request bottlenecks hit analyst teams and data pipelines during the special operations exercise in the European theater. A U.S. Special Operations Command effects cell brought the platform in to close the gap.

Planners used it to work through unclassified commercial electro-optical and synthetic aperture radar imagery, open-source data, maritime information, signals, and news feeds. Danti said the platform kept information moving to NATO allies during the exercise.

What Does the Air Force Contract Cover?

Recently, Danti was awarded a contract to apply AI to the intelligence preparation of the battlespace products for the Department of the Air Force. Under it, the platform would help commanders fuse large volumes of open-source data to build situational awareness.

What Else Has Danti Won?

Founded in 2023 and based in Atlanta, Danti took a $1.2 million Space Force Small Business Innovation Research Phase 2 award to expand its search capabilities for military analysts. The company also won a $75,000 prize challenge from the National Security Innovation Network and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

Shield Capital and Tech Square Ventures back the company. Danti said its platform is now in use at nearly all combatant commands.