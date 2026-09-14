James Hayes Joins Commvault as Chief Public Affairs Officer

Commvault has named James Hayes its first chief public affairs officer

Hayes previously led federal advocacy and policy at IonQ and Tenable

The 2026 FedCiv Summit will examine AI, cybersecurity and digital modernization

Commvault has appointed James Hayes, a senior government affairs executive, as its first chief public affairs officer to oversee the company’s government and public affairs strategy across federal and state agencies, regulatory bodies, and international governments.

As federal agencies work to adopt artificial intelligence, quantum computing and other emerging technologies while managing evolving cyberthreats, the need for coordinated engagement between government and industry continues to grow. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29 will bring together federal technology leaders to discuss AI adoption, federal shared services, cybersecurity and digital modernization priorities shaping civilian agencies. Register now to join the conversation.

What Are Hayes’ Responsibilities at Commvault?

The company said Tuesday Hayes will oversee Commvault’s engagement with government agencies, legislators and regulators, working to align public and private sector leaders around shared technology priorities and help address public sector challenges through the adoption of emerging technologies.

Danielle Sheer , chief trust officer at Commvault, said policymakers need to keep pace with the speed at which cyberthreats are evolving.

“Cyber adversaries are moving at machine speed; governments cannot afford to regulate at an analog pace,” said Sheer. “Policymakers must be at the forefront, setting clear guardrails for emerging technologies while working closely with industry to anticipate threats, strengthen resilience, and ensure innovation advances security. James brings the experience and credibility to help bridge those worlds at precisely the right moment.”

Who Is James Hayes?

Hayes is a public affairs and policy executive who joins Commvault from IonQ and Tenable , where he managed cybersecurity policy matters and led federal advocacy and engagement efforts on emerging tech standards. He previously led EMC’s government affairs office in Washington, D.C., prior to the company’s acquisition by Dell. Hayes also served on the staff of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, where he built relationships across federal agencies and the broader policymaking community.

Hayes said the pace of change driven by agentic technology is unprecedented and requires responsible collaboration between the public and private sectors.

“The agentic era is transforming business at a rate that is unprecedented in our history. The need for the private and public sectors to usher in this new era responsibly and safely is paramount,” said Hayes. “Commvault is pivotal to helping organizations embrace AI boldly and with confidence, and I am excited to further relationships that will be beneficial to policymakers, customers, and partners.”

What Is Commvault?

Commvault is a Tinton Falls, New Jersey-based technology company that provides data security, identity resilience and cyber recovery services through a cloud-native, AI-enabled platform built for enterprise and government customers.