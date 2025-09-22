CALIBRE Systems and VAST Data Federal have received an “Awardable” assessment for their artificial intelligence data platform in the Department of Defense’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

“Through our partnership with VAST Data Federal, we’re proud to deliver an advanced AI Data Platform that empowers government organizations to fully leverage their data—driving faster, smarter and more informed decisions across mission-critical operations,” Richard Pineda , CALIBRE president and CEO, said in a statement Thursday.

CALIBRE, VAST Joint AI Data Platform

The advanced AI data platform integrates the VAST Federal Data Platform with CALIBRE’s AI data platform to provide defense organizations with advanced tools to efficiently gather, unify and analyze large volumes of data to enhance their decision-making.

The strategic partnership is also involved in developing the workforce utilizing the platform, making CALIBRE the first certified Federal Systems Integrator to offer data capabilities and hands-on team training.

Accelerating AI Data Platform Adoption

Government agencies can now access the joint offering through the marketplace, a digital repository designed to fast-track the acquisition and adoption of innovative tools and services, such as AI, machine learning, data and analytics capabilities.