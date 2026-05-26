Airbus U.S. Space and Defense has elevated longtime executive Alex Veneziano to CEO

Veneziano helped shape Airbus U.S. into a defense business operating under an SSA structure

Outgoing CEO Robert Geckle credited Veneziano with helping position the business for future growth

Airbus U.S. Space and Defense has appointed Alex Veneziano as chief executive officer , effective immediately. Veneziano succeeds 2023 Wash100 Award winner Robert Geckle , who is leaving after nearly six years of service, the company said Friday.

The company also announced that retired Rear Adm. Kevin Sweeney will serve as chairman of the board.

Who Is Alex Veneziano?

Veneziano is a longtime Airbus executive who has held multiple leadership roles during his 15-year tenure with the company. During that time, he helped establish Airbus U.S. as an American defense company operating under a Special Security Agreement structure.

Before his promotion to CEO, Veneziano served for nearly five years as chief administrative officer, overseeing the Arlington, Virginia-based company’s legal, ethics and compliance, information security and human resources organizations. He also previously served as head of business operations and human resources, as well as legal counsel for Airbus Americas.

What Did Outgoing CEO Robert Geckle Say About the Transition?

Geckle praised Veneziano’s commitment and leadership, noting his role in positioning Airbus U.S. for growth.

“He is a testament to what investing in talent can generate for a business. He brings to the table the best of Airbus, and he has my full faith and confidence as he takes on the role of CEO,” Geckle added.

Veneziano assumes leadership as Airbus continues to expand its role in autonomous aviation and defense technology programs. In April, the company collaborated with Shield AI, L3Harris Technologies and Parry Labs on autonomous H145 helicopter flight tests supporting military logistics missions. In January 2025, Airbus secured a $315 million contract modification from the U.S. Army to provide logistics and engineering services in support of its UH-72 Lakota twin-engine helicopter fleet.