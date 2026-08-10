The U.S. Air Force has awarded an undefinitized contract action allowing Boeing to start initial production of the BSU-111/B payload delivery unit

The PDU includes a wing kit and engine that converts a gravity bomb into the long range variant of the Joint Direct Attack Munition

The initial deliveries of the PDUs will go to the U.S. Navy

Boeing announced Wednesday that it has received a $75 million undefinitized contract action from the U.S. Air Force to begin production of the BSU-111/B payload delivery unit for the long range variant Joint Direct Attack Munition, or JDAM LR. The award clears the way for initial production of JDAM LR, also known as GBU-75, for the U.S. Navy.

“This first production contract is a major milestone for the JDAM LR program, demonstrating our ability to deliver long-range precision-strike capability at a significantly lower cost,” said Bob Ciesla, vice president of Boeing Precision Engagement Systems, adding, “Scaling production of the GBU-75 will provide the fleet with an affordable, sustainable solution designed to eliminate long-range land and sea-based threats to U.S. and international forces and enable them to safely and effectively operate in a contested battlespace.”

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What Is JDAM LR?

JDAM LR is a precision-guided munition with a range of over 300 nautical miles while carrying a 500-pound class payload. Whereas the standard JDAM is a gravity bomb converted into a precision-guided munition via a bolted-on tail kit, its long range variant additionally features a wing-and-engine kit called the BSU-111/B PDU, Defense News reported Friday. It is this unit that gives JDAM LR greater reach than the original JDAM, whose range was roughly 15 nautical miles.

In a recent initial flight test completed off the coast of California, Boeing said the munition was able to sustain powered flight using military-code GPS navigation along a predefined test profile. JDAM LR also kept consistent guidance to its target during the test.

What Other USAF Contracts Has Boeing Secured in the Past Year?

The undefinitized contract action for the JDAM LR comes more than a month after Boeing landed a $2 billion contract to design, develop and produce necessary capabilities for the second phase of the USAF Mobile User Objective System service life extension program. The contract will support two MUOS satellites.

Boeing was also awarded a $900 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to deliver full lifecycle services to the T-38C Talon trainer aircraft. The contract, awarded in April, will be carried out in multiple Air Force bases including in Texas, Mississippi and California.