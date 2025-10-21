The U.S. Army’s Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office has awarded AeroVironment a contract for the use of the company’s Kinesis command-and-control software for increment 1 of the service branch’s Human-Machine Integrated Formations, or HMIF, program.

The HMIF initiative aims to speed up the deployment of robotic ground and air formations to support armor and infantry units in locating and engaging enemy targets, AV said Monday.

Unified Army Interface Function for Kinesis

Kinesis works to enable interoperability across Tactical Assault Kit, Android Team Awareness Kit and other C2 platforms. Under the contract award, C2 software will be used to address the mission planning, tactical awareness, autonomy management and payload control requirements of the HMIF program.

Kinesis also features a built-in software developers kit that works to enable modularity and the incorporation of third-party software. For HMIF’s software needs, AV will tap its strategic partnerships with Applied Research Associates’ Neya Systems, Parry Labs and QinetiQ. AV is the program’s lead systems and software integrator under the Army contract award.

Exec Comments on Kinesis Army Contract

“AV’s Kinesis software is a true force multiplier that allows a single tactical operator to control a mixed fleet of autonomous systems developed by multiple OEMs, transforming military operations and accelerating our combat readiness,” said Jason Hendrix, AV vice president and general manager.

“By leveraging the simplicity and scalability of our open and modular software ecosystem, RCCTO is developing HMIF for ultimate mission flexibility–helping warfighters quickly, easily, and safely carry out autonomous missions across domains,” the company executive added.