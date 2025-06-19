Northrop Grumman has introduced a new testbed ecosystem where industry can test new autonomous technologies.

Called Beacon, the testbed will provide an integrated environment that recreates various multiple scenarios, the company said Wednesday.

What is Beacon?

Beacon was developed in collaboration with several third-party partners from across the autonomous and artificial intelligence marketplaces. The testbed ecosystem merges Northrop’s flight hardware and software and advanced autonomous capabilities with mission software from industry, creating an integrated and operationally relevant environment.

The company also used data from real-world trials of a modified Model 437 Vanguard aircraft, built by Northrop subsidiary Scaled Composites, to accelerate validation of new mission and flight autonomy software.

According to Tom Jones, corporate vice president and president of aeronautics systems at Northrop, Beacon can reduce the time and cost spent toward delivering new autonomous mission capabilities to customers.

“The demand for new autonomous capability has grown exponentially,” Jones shared. “Northrop Grumman has answered that call by investing to bring together industry partners who are innovating new solutions with those who have the production and operational experience at scale to deliver it.”

Beacon is designed to be open-access and aligned with government reference architectures.