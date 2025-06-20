Kathleen Miller, former deputy undersecretary of defense comptroller, has been appointed to the advisory board of SAP NS2. The company, a subsidiary of business software firm SAP, shared her appointment on LinkedIn, noting that the strength of her experience in federal national security will contribute to driving the company’s mission forward.

She served as defense comptroller deputy undersecretary for over three years and brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in defense and federal management in her role as an advisory board member.

Miller’s Army Work Experience

Before her work at the Department of Defense, Miller had a stint of over two years as administrative assistant to the Secretary of the Army, during which she led the service branch’s support infrastructure for DOD operations.

Her previous experience also includes more than 13 years working for the U.S. Army, where she served last as assistant deputy chief of staff, G-3/5/7.

Miller is currently one of the advisers of the Defense Management Institute and is also a member of the Dean’s Advisory Council at Cornell’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, and the Cornell University Council. She is a member of the National Academy of Public Administration and the President’s Council of Cornell Women.

Miller earned a bachelor’s degree in resource economics from Cornell University. She holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Syracuse University and a master of strategic studies degree from the U.S. Army War College.