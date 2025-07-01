in Executive Moves, News

Andy McEnroe Joins GRVTY as Corporate Development SVP

Archintel Property
Defense technology company GRVTY has appointed 2025 Wash100 Award winner Andy McEnroe as senior vice president of corporate development. GRVTY said that in his new role, McEnroe will oversee efforts pertaining to corporate development and mergers and acquisitions.

Who Is Andy McEnroe?

McEnroe brings to the position nearly 20 years of investment banking experience. He has advised on various M&A and capital markets transactions across the defense technology and government services sectors.

McEnroe previously spent nearly a decade at Raymond James, where he served as a managing director and a key member of the defense and government investment banking team.

Earlier in his career, McEnroe served as vice president for aerospace, defense and government investment banking at BB&T Capital Markets.

McEnroe sits on ACG National Capital’s board of directors.

What Does GRVTY Do?

In March, GRVTY launched as a platform company of private investment firm Arlington Capital Partners. The company provides automated intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and targeting systems, software and data platforms to help address complex national security mission challenges facing U.S. government customers. It also offers advanced capabilities in signals intelligence, cyber and geospatial intelligence.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

