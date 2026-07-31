Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division has awarded Science Applications International Corp. a $70 million task order to support its radar development efforts

The potential five-year contract involves full lifecycle development and sustainment of systems used by the NSWC Crane Radar Technologies Division

The cost-plus-fixed-fee task order includes a base performance period of one year and four one-year option periods

Science Applications International Corp. announced Thursday that it has secured a $70 million task order from the U.S. Navy to support the Radar Technologies Division of Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division.

“This award underscores SAIC’s long-standing dedication to equipping the U.S. Navy with advanced radar and electronic warfare capabilities that enhance its operational superiority,” said Barbara Supplee, executive vice president of SAIC’s Army Navy Business Group and a winner of the 2026 Wash100 Award. “By leveraging our extensive technical expertise and a track record of successful execution, we deliver cutting-edge software techniques and engineering expertise which allows radar systems to excel in real-world conditions, ensuring reliable performance and scalability across a wide range of mission requirements.”

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What Are the Terms of the Navy Contract Award?

Structured as a cost-plus-fixed-fee task order, the contract includes a one-year base period plus four one-year option periods.

Under the award, SAIC will provide full lifecycle development and sustainment, which ranges from design to engineering support and configuration management for radar, radio frequency and microwave systems spanning surface, air and maritime domains.

The task order covers the SPS-48E/49 search radars, SPQ-9B multi-function radar, SPS-67 surface search and navigation radar, SPY-1 and SPY-6 AEGIS systems, MK-99 Fire Control System, G/ATOR and other radar and defense systems supporting NSWC Crane. SAIC will will advance the development of next-generation radar capabilities, while working closely alongside Navy stakeholders to test and refine systems under real mission conditions to reduce risk and speed operational deployment.

What Are SAIC’s Other Projects With NSWC?

Two years before the task order was awarded, SAIC landed a $63 million U.S. Navy contract to provide hypersonics and strategic mission support to the Navy’s Strategic Systems Programs and NSWC Crane. In 2022, the company was chosen to develop, test, evaluate, repair or overhaul NSWC Crane’s polymers and undersea sensors. The latest task order extends SAIC’s history of supporting radar, RF, MW and clutter-defeat technologies for the Navy.