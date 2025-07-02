Momentus has entered into a contract with Orbit Fab to facilitate the on-orbit demonstration of the Podracer space domain awareness payload and the Rapidly Attachable Fluid Transfer Interface .

Momentus said Wednesday the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory-funded demonstration is set to launch aboard the SpaceX Transporter rideshare mission in February 2026 at the earliest.

Podracer & RAFTI Demonstration

The Podracer will demonstrate advanced infrared imaging sensors, image processing technology, and a control module to boost space domain awareness while on the Vigoride 7 orbital service vehicle. Momentus also intends to utilize the Podracer to conduct a rendezvous and proximity operations, or RPO, demonstration mission during the Vigoride 7 mission. Orbit Fab will remotely manage the Podracer payload from its Colorado-based Mission Operations Center through the Vigoride’s communications and data transfer systems.

The two companies also aim to perform the first flight test of the RAFTI during the mission. Orbit Fab’s hydrazine-compatible and Space Systems Command-approved refueling interface is engineered to extend satellite lifespans through spacecraft docking and refueling. With these capabilities, satellites will no longer be limited to their onboard fuel reserves while satellite operators will have enhanced operational flexibility.

“The new contract with Orbit Fab adds another advanced technology payload to what will be an exciting mission early next year in which Momentus will support several cutting-edge payloads from the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, AFRL and innovative early-stage space companies,” said John Rood, chairman and CEO of Momentus.